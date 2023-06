John Albert Tadewald, 84, passed away April 11, 2023. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Avenue S., La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.