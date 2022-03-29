John Alvin Bork

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — John Alvin Bork, 64, of rural Trempealeau, was surrounded by his family when he died at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

John was born April 8, 1957, in La Crosse to Andrew and Pearl (Everheart) Bork. He married Renee Lynn Ahrndt in Whitehall, Wisconsin, on June 21, 2007. He was a jack of all trades and most recently was content with farming and raising cattle. Above all he loved his wife, spending time with his family and talking tractors with anyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Renee; children: John, Jr. (Kirstin), Jessica (Chris), Jonathan (Heidi), Katherine (Josh), Cory, Cody (Konor), Carrie (Jake); grandchildren: Ean, Ryleigh, Grahame, Kylo, Keaton, Ella, Oen, Emma, Grayson, Sophia, Jozie, Levi, Haisley and his brothers: Kenneth (Barb), Jerome (Karen) and Vincent.

He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Gregory.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. A prayer service will follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Kathleen Jury officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date.