John B. Eppers, age 87, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. He was born March 16, 1936, in Kenosha to Ray and Florence (Schultz) Eppers, the youngest of 11 children. John was united in marriage to Joanna Miller on October 3, 1962, in Brighton, Wisconsin.

Following high school, John held various jobs throughout his life including dairy farming, commercial floor cleaning and most recently, buying and selling homes in the area that he had proudly remodeled. John was also a caretaker and oversaw many apartment complexes in the Tomah and Sparta area. He was active in many ministry positions at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s witnesses in Sparta. Outside of work, John enjoyed mowing lawn and blowing snow, playing cards and had a love for animals.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanna; his son, Dwayne (Cindy) Eppers, and their children, Colter Eppers and his daughter, MaizeeGrace and Tiffawny (Dean) Travis and their children, Indigo, Rebel and Killian; his son, John (Paeton Kilburn) Eppers and children, Travis (Samantha) Eppers, Gavin Eppers and Micah Eppers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his 10 brothers and sisters.

A private burial will be held in the Mount Vernon Cemetery. A service is being planned at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sparta for a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home & Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.