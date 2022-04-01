John Beiswanger

He was born May 15, 1962, to Herb and Eunice Beiswanger. He grew up in Ridgeland, WI and graduated from Barron High School in 1980. John served in the Army Reserve and National Guard. He drove school bus and did road construction. He drove truck for several companies over the years, but his best job was driving for USF Holland at Tomah, WI. John married Lori Stokke in 1990 and they had two sons. John was a proud father. We had so much fun with our sons! John and Lori lived in La Crosse and Tomah while raising their family. In 2016, they moved to their home on Slim Creek Flowage, near Stone Lake, WI. John loved his home on the lake. He liked to fish, hunt, walk in the woods, cut wood, ride snowmobile and ATV, cook over a campfire and feed the birds. John and Lori enjoyed several trips and were planning a trip to Alaska. John especially enjoyed the National Parks. John never missed a deer hunting season, with family and friends at the Ridgeland Club, near Gordon, WI.