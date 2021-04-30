John Bernard (Dad) Schroeder

Dad went to school until the 8th grade when he was needed at home to help on the farm. In 1947, at the age of 17, he signed up for the Naval Reserves where he served for eight years. This always seemed so ironic as he was not a water lover. Dad went to boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Base.

Dad worked at Allis Chalmers in La Crosse for three years. He then spent three years at the plastics factory in Black River Falls to supplement the farm income. Dad would often bring home leftover plastic for the children to play with. We were always excited to see what we could build with these random pieces. For 25 years, Dad enjoyed driving school bus for the Alma Center School District. There were many children he would greet when a new school year started, “Wow, have you ever grown! What did your mom do, put yeast in your shoes?” He also spent 30 years as an Equity Livestock Market officer. Another one of his favorite conversation starters was, “Do you think the rain will hurt the rhubarb?” He used that line frequently to greet the many people he met while working at the car wash in Black River Falls after moving off the farm. Dad was an avid Green Bay Packer fan! When watching some of the most important games, he would light the blessed candle to help them to victory. Sometimes it helped, sometimes it didn’t.