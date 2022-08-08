CHIPPEWA FALLS -

After 95 years of a life well lived, John Bernard Harings died peacefully at his home in Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

John was born on May 25, 1927, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls to the late John and Anna (Mayer) Harings, and grew up on his family’s farm in Tilden. His first great love was the game of baseball, and his years as a pitcher for the Tilden Tigers baseball team were a source of pride that lasted a lifetime. In 2010, he was inducted into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame.

He claimed to have met the true love of his life, his future wife Claudia Zwiefelhofer, while both attended St. Peter’s Catholic Grade School in Tilden. She, however, remembers it differently, saying it was at a local barn dance. This seems likely, as he was a suave dancer and quite the looker. However it began, they tied the knot on Oct. 23, 1951 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.

For his first job, he hit the open road as a truck driver. Then, in 1968, he began work as an institutional aide at the Northern Colony (later known as the Northern Center), retiring in 1989, after 21 years.

John was a witty man with a quick sense of humor. Always ready with clever turn of phrase, but was not above a good/bad Dad joke. He was fun to be around and made many lifelong friends.

His family was the centerpiece of his life. He loved following all the many activities of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved to brag about them. He loved a good hug, and he would hold your hand as long as you would let him.

The same competitiveness that he brought to the baseball field (and many years in the local fast pitch softball leagues), he brought to most of the things he enjoyed. Fishing, golfing, bowling, hunting, crossword puzzles (every day), playing cards. He was an avid, and vocal, Brewer, Packer, Badger fan.

During his long life, he also was active in the McDonell Booster Club; was a member of the Knights of Columbus #974; was a long-time parishioner at Notre Dame Catholic Church. He was proud to have sent all seven of his children to McDonell Central High School.

John is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Claudia; four daughters: Debbie Harings, Julie (Bill) Berg and Pattie Harings all of Chippewa Falls, and Shelley (Gerry) Uchytil of Hudson; three sons: Dave (Linda) of Racine, Tony of Milwaukee, and Todd (Wendy) of Eagan, MN; 12 grandchildren: Misty (Dayton) Behnke, Jillian Harings, Melinda (Scott) Schmidt, Tina (Ryan) Parker, Tyler Berg, John Uchytil, Grace Uchytil, Charlie Harings, Margaret Harings, Gretchen (Greyson) Hamilton, Grant Draper and Will Harings; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Charlene Steinmetz, Rita Tanzer, Jane and Richard Klee, Yvonne and Bud Zwiefelhofer, Geri Harings; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna (Mayer); brothers: Gilbert (Angie), Matt (Winnie), Arnold (Florence), Herbert (Lee), Wilfred (in infancy), Ferdinand (Delores Cooney) and Leon; sisters: Bernadette (Alvin) Loehnis and Eleanor (Roman) Marek; great-granddaughter, Paige Behnke.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4:00 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5:00 p.m. both on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com