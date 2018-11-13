John G. Brandt, 77, of La Crosse was called peacefully to his Heavenly home Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the Bethany-Riverside Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska, with the Rev. William Bader officiating. Private burial will take place Saturday in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Cream, Wis. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will continue from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church School Scholarship Fund. For a complete obituary please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.