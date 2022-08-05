CHIPPEWA FALLS—John “Butch” J. Moonen, Jr. 78, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie surrounded by his loving family.

John was born January 22, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of John and Alma (Bartsch) Moonen, Sr.

On June 6, 1964, John married Martha Bohl at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, and St. Charles Church where he was an usher for many years.

John worked for Loiselle Bros., Johnson Mfg., Presto and WS Darley.

John loved the Brewers, woodworking, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking pictures and enjoyed helping out in the neighborhood and Tim Swoboda. He was a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa.

John is survived by his wife, Martha; one son, James (Jenifer) Moonen of Elk Mound; two daughters: Wendy (Mark) Bitney of Bloomer and Kelly (Jesse) Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Pat.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.

Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4:00 P.M. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7:00 P.M. both on Monday at the funeral home.

