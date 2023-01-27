NEW CASTLE, PA—John Charles Brady, age 76 of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on January 8, 2023 at Edison Manor, New Castle, PA after suffering a stroke a year ago.
John was born on June 13, 1946 in Sparta, WI, only child of John P. and Cecelia (Lobenstein) Brady. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic grade school in 1960 and Tomah High School in 1964. He married Leslie Rice on October 17, 1970 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. John worked with his father in the excavating business most of his life. He started work carrying newspapers as a boy then worked at Coast-to-Coast Hardware store while in high school. John joined the Army National Guard and went to basic training at Ft Knox, KY. He was a member of Tomah’s 732d Maintenance Battalion from 1965 to 1974. He also worked at MATES at Fort McCoy and CSMS at Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, WI as a Production Controller in maintenance. However, his love was excavating, at which he was actively working until his stroke. John enjoyed piloting his homebuilt Rans S-7 Courier airplane and he was a founding member of Chapter 935 of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Assoc) and was a lifetime member of EAA and a longtime volunteer at the annual fly-in in Oshkosh, WI. He was also an accomplished accordion player and, as a teenager, he was a member of the Accordionaires of the La Crosse Music Conservatory. He was taught by the nuns at St Mary’s Catholic school. John continued to play almost every day at home. He was a prior director of the AWSC snowmobile association and belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie of West Pittsburg, PA; his son, John (Heather) and grandson, Connor of Winona, MN. Also, his brothers-in-law: Del (Deanna) Rice of Riverside, California and Scott Rice of New Castle, PA; sisters-in-law: Tracey Johnson Brookins (Cameron) of West Pittsburg, PA. Billie (Paul) Bryant of Murrieta, California, and special friend and helper, Jimmy Campbell. John was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws: Terrence and Florence Rice, Kelly Rice and Jeff Johnson.
Those who knew John know he liked to talk and visit. He was very proud of his son and grandson, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
We want to thank the staff at Carriage Manor, Edison Manor and AHN (Allegheny Health Network Hospice) for their great care of John. Marshall’s funeral home of Wampum will provide cremation services and Sonnenburg funeral home of Tomah will provide burial services.
A private service will be held later this year and burial will take place at St Mary’s Queen of the Apostles cemetery in Tomah, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.