John Charles Brady

John was born on June 13, 1946 in Sparta, WI, only child of John P. and Cecelia (Lobenstein) Brady. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic grade school in 1960 and Tomah High School in 1964. He married Leslie Rice on October 17, 1970 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. John worked with his father in the excavating business most of his life. He started work carrying newspapers as a boy then worked at Coast-to-Coast Hardware store while in high school. John joined the Army National Guard and went to basic training at Ft Knox, KY. He was a member of Tomah’s 732d Maintenance Battalion from 1965 to 1974. He also worked at MATES at Fort McCoy and CSMS at Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, WI as a Production Controller in maintenance. However, his love was excavating, at which he was actively working until his stroke. John enjoyed piloting his homebuilt Rans S-7 Courier airplane and he was a founding member of Chapter 935 of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Assoc) and was a lifetime member of EAA and a longtime volunteer at the annual fly-in in Oshkosh, WI. He was also an accomplished accordion player and, as a teenager, he was a member of the Accordionaires of the La Crosse Music Conservatory. He was taught by the nuns at St Mary’s Catholic school. John continued to play almost every day at home. He was a prior director of the AWSC snowmobile association and belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.