LA CRESCENT, Minn. — John Charles Shimshak, of La Crescent passed away peacefully at his home with family members nearby Sunday, July 29, 2018.
John was born in La Crosse, Sept. 28, 1933, to John and Avis (Larson) Shimshak. John married the love of his life, Joan Shirley Bjergum and they were married for 53 wonderful years. They were very well known for being social with others and enjoyed company. They enjoyed many trips and vacations; one most remembered was a 15-day European tour. After the passing of his wife (Joan), John spent his final years living on the family farm with constant visits and attention from his family members.
John started work helping is father run Shimshak’s Tavern in La Crosse. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1951. He then joined the Navy as a Fleet Marine (stationed in Japan for a while). After serving his country, he attended college and received his Master’s degree in counseling. His career started as an art and English teacher, then a high school and college counselor, and finally as Wisconsin State Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, helping veterans and disabled persons for over 20 years. He bought the farm because he loved the land and wanted to keep his boys busy and raised Limousin beef (large brown cow that loves to jump fences, always fun to chase them back).
John convinced his children to agree with the farm by promising motorcycles, and it worked. John was an avid Green Bay Packers fan (so was his father) and always enjoyed watching the games. He also took his children to watch the Packers play in Lambeau Field. Most of his children are also Packer fans and love to see the Lambeau Leap during the games. In his earlier years, he trained Labradors for field trials, earning many ribbons and trophies. The family would frequent Goose Island Park often for picnics and trials. They also spent plenty of time at his Dad’s cottage on Shore Acres Road, enjoying the Mississippi River, badminton and volleyball. He was a member of the YMCA, where he and his colleagues would swim laps and he as a champion racket ball player (only two trips to the hospital from battle wounds).
John and Joan had five wonderful boys. John is survived by his children, Jon (and Deb), Jeff, Jac (Amy), Peter and Dan (Sandy). He has four grandchildren, Christina, Heather, Sam and James. There are two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Cooper. John was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
He will be remembered as a wonderful and effective husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His social abilities were second to none with family, friends and others that came across his path.
Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S. The Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
