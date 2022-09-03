CHIPPEWA FALLS—John D. Hunter, 39, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Anson, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. After a lifelong struggle with Asthma, now he is able to rest peacefully.

John was born November 27, 1982 in Chippewa Falls, the son of David and Susan (Osborn) Hunter. He worked for Berry Plastics for many years and then Advantek Americas.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, eating, spending time with his family and friends. He was always cracking jokes and pulling pranks.

John is survived by two sons: Shea (fiance, Dani Cortez) Hamman of Las Vegas, NV and Owen Hunter of Jim Falls; four daughters: Paige Rubenzer of Cadott, Lily Hunter, Violet Hunter and Mae Hunter all of Jim Falls; his mother, Sue Hunter of Bonduel; and father, David Hunter of Black River Falls; two sisters: Bridgette Hunter and Robin (Kel McNamara) Hunter both of Chippewa Falls; paternal grandmother, Raymonde (Donald) LaMont of Chippewa Falls; long term girlfriend, Brooke Hutchinson; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Hunter; and maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Eldon Osborn, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the funeral home.

John was a caring and giving person, he continued that in death through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation. John will save and make a difference in many lives.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.