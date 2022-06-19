KEARNEY, Neb. — John D. Paul, age 63, of Kearney went to his heavenly home Friday, June 10, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney from injuries resulting from an auto accident. Memorial services will be at a later date. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

John David Paul age 63 of Kearney, Neb., was born on December 17, 1958, in Trempealeau, Wis., to Roger and Lorraine Paul. John grew up in Trempealeau, Wis., where he became an avid hunter and fisherman and made lifelong friendships. He graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School. John went on to have a successful career in sales. John was a beloved father and raised two daughters with his former wife, Brenda Peters. After a few moves, he settled in Nebraska and met the love of his life, Madeline Schmitz, with whom he retired to a farm in Kearney. In his retirement, John loved working on his hobby farm, watching wildlife, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed perfecting his golf game, fishing and spending time playing with his numerous grandchildren, and step-grandchildren. John was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, and friends. He is deeply missed by his loved ones, who are comforted in knowing he is at peace in the hands of God.