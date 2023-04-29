ALVA, FL—John Dalton Noel, age 69, Alva, FL, passed away April 22, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. John was born January 4, 1954 in La Crosse, WI, to Dalton Noel and Marilyn Nelson. He grew up in La Crosse and attended Central High School. He graduated in 1972.

He married Jill Noel in 1987 and together they raised three wonderful children, Mitchell, Collin, and Cassie. They later divorced.

He held a variety of jobs in sales and customer service at a local lumber yard, and most recently at Holmen Marine until his retirement. After retiring, he relocated to Fort Myers, FL, for the warmer weather and to be near his son Collin and his family.

John loved nature and outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing, camping, and golfing. He was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Most of all, John took great pride in his children and grandchildren, and adored his many nieces and nephews. He cherished the time spent with his family and watching them grow families of their own.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Dalton Noel and Marilyn Nelson, and his brother-in-law, Michael Moen.

John is survived by his children: Mitchell (Janet) Noel and their children: Mason and Carson, Collin (Emilee) Noel and their son, Sawyer, and Cassie (Topher) Leiby and their daughter, Carter. He is also survived by his siblings: Karolyn (Terry) Collins, Kathyrn Moen, Jim (Amy) Noel, Beth (Rocky) Bartlett, Jeff (Judy) Noel, and Sarah (Greg) Griffiths. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Mary Beth Collins, Anna Collins Mani (Tomaso Mani), Julie (Mark) Reyes, Nick Moen (Megan Coyle), Scott (Kaylen) Moen, Kim Noel (Michael Loper), Hannah Noel-Bouchard (Eric Bouchard), Wendy Kaufmann, Larry (Jessica) Kaufmann, Robbie (Tera) Kaufmann, Jamie (Eric) Mysliwiec, Shannon Noel, James Griffiths, and Noelle (Lucas) Holiday, and the children of John’s nieces and nephews.

John was a special man who was dearly loved by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.