LECLAIRE, Iowa — John David Roth passed away on April 6, 2022, at his home in LeClaire, Iowa. John was born in 1930 to Bertha (Schrup) and Joseph Roth in Muscatine, Iowa. John's father, Joseph Roth, was born in La Crosse in 1887.

John's great-grandfather Andreus settled his family in La Crosse in 1855 and was an early employee of the retailer Mons Anderson and later the Proprietor of several La Crosse retail stores. John's grandfather, Joseph, served as La Crosse city treasurer as well as a 30-year manager of the Standard Oil Company office in La Crosse. John's great uncle was La Crosse architect Andrew Roth.

John was especially proud of his aunt, Sister Josina Roth of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Josina was dean of Viterbo College during the time of its founding in the 1930s. Other close Roth relations were uncles Bernard, Vince, and Art Roth, as well as John's cousins Don Roth and Father Vince Roth.

John attended school and junior college in Muscatine, Iowa, before transferring to Iowa State. There he met the lovely Celeste, and upon his graduating in Engineering and she in Dietetics, they married in 1955. John and Celeste welcomed four children in less than four years. They enjoyed family travel, vacations, and the many musical activities by the Roth children. Summers were at the Roth riverfront cottage near Muscatine, and Christmas was always celebrated with Celeste's family in Mason City, Iowa.

John worked for Bob Blackburn as a Sales Engineer in the Davenport, Iowa, Trane franchise. He was proud of Trane's quality products and the company's commitment to do the right thing for his customers. His 40-year career was capped by winning the second most "Top Ten" Sales Program Award in the program's history. John was proud that his uncle Art "was the third employee that Reuben Trane hired in 1913," and that Art assisted Reuben in developing many of the company's early products. This lineage continues today with John's son Robert's 42-year career at Trane as a Product Support and New Product Development Engineer.

A faithful Catholic, John enjoyed his 23-year retirement attending daily mass, admiring sunrises on the Mississippi River, birdwatching, supporting local music, enjoying cars, world travel, improving everything, and hosting the annual three-day 30-person family Christmas extravaganza. He was proud of the many accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.

John's motto was "Be Good, Do Good." He will be missed by all, especially by his wife Celeste; children: Bob (Janet) of La Crosse, Tom (Lori) of Prescott, Ariz., Jean (Joe Marinelli) of Burbank, Calif.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. His Heavenly Welcoming Committee includes daughter Julie, his parents, and siblings.

Visit cremationqc.com for June 2022 service details.