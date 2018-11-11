John Domstrich

SPARTA — John R. Domstrich, 76, of Sparta died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in La Crosse.
He was born in La Crosse, July 11, 1942, to John and Marie (Kendhammer) Domstrich. John had owned and operated the properties currently known as the Amber Inn and Shifty’s Shack in Sparta, along with several rental properties.
He is survived by one sister, Linda (Troy) Dahmen; two nieces, Roxanne Terry, Susan (Ron Copher) Terry; and two great-nephews, Shane (Amber) Dwyer and Tristan (Kelly) Dwyer. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Delores Terry and Helen Goldsworthy.
John will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services and a private family burial will take place at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.