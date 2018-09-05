John W. Dyson, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Sebring Assisted Living in Madison.
He was born June 4, 1929, in Viroqua, the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Chase) Dyson. John grew up in Viroqua and graduated from the Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, Ill., before attending Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., earning a degree in economics in 1951. After college, he served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany, before beginning his career with Kimberly Clark in Niagara Falls, N.Y. With Kimberly Clark, he later moved to New York City, where he married Grace Danelo in 1962. Upon the death of his father, John moved his young family back to Viroqua, so he could serve as president of the State Bank of Viroqua. During this time, John was a member of the Viroqua Country Club, VFW and the American Legion and was a board member of the La Crosse Trust Company and the Viroqua Cemetery Association. After retiring from the State Bank, he gave up the cold Wisconsin winters for Naples, Fla. John enjoyed golf, travel, cigars, crossword puzzles, music, sailing and watching movies and sports of all types, especially football and his beloved Packers. He was a quiet, intelligent man, with a keen sense of humor who will be dearly missed.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Grace; and their three children and their families: Bill (Bonnie) Dyson and their daughters, Beth and Kate; Lisa (David) Handowski and their sons, Evan and Ryan; and Jack (Leticia) Dyson and their children, Henry and Catalina. He was also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Kay (John) Dougherty. He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Fred “Fritz”.
A private family service was held at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial took place in the Viroqua Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials to the Agrace Hospice in Madison. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Coventry Village Sebring Assisted Care and Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care given to John in his final days.