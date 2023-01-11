 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CROSSE—John E. Hayek, 93, of La Crosse, died on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at the Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. Committal services with military honors will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

