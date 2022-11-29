HOLMEN—John Eugene Weibel, 80, of Holmen, WI; passed away peacefully on the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2022.

John was born June 19, 1942, in the city of Sparta, WI to Eugene and Gertrude Weibel.

John learned from his father and became a well known car salesman in the La Crosse, WI area. He had a strong passion and knowledge for cars that he loved to share with his brothers and grandchildren. John made a lot of friends along the way, and had many great stories to tell.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Gertrude Weibel, his brother, Richard “Dick” Weibel and his sister, Mary Jean Hapner.

He is survived by his daughter, Gena Weibel; his brother, Gregory Weibel and brother, Jeff and his wife, Theresa Weibel; his grandchildren: Brandon, Miranda, Tylar, Trevor; along with many nieces; nephews and great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Robins Nest on French Island, WI on December 18, 2022 from 12:00PM to 5:00PM.