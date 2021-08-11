John F. Von Weiss, 93, of Onalaska, WI, July 22, 2021. Survived by his wife Anna von Weiss, son Hans E. von Weiss of Onalaska, WI, daughter Brigitte von Weiss and her husband Daniel J. Cotter of North Easton, MA, daughter Adelheid von Weiss of Greenfield, MA; and five grandchildren: Johann Christian von Weiss, Theresia von Weiss, Jacob Cotter, Lukas von Weiss, and Lucinda Li Cotter. He also is survived by his sister Renata (von Weiss) Yragui and her husband Leon J. Yragui of Portland, OR, and brother David von Weiss and his wife Carolyn von Weiss of Roseville, MN; as well as nieces and nephews: Erik von Hungen, Karla von Hungen, Rayni (Bryan) Lambert, Karl Bryan, Douglas Bryan, Heidi (Bryan) Smith, James Yragui, Thomas Yragui, Lisa Yragui and Joseph Yragui, and Renee (von Weiss) Roach. Predeceased by his brother Heinz von Hungen and sister Marga (von Weiss) Bryan and niece Laurie (Yragui) Davidson.

He completed Boston University/Tufts dermatology residency training program in 1966 under Walter Lever MD who was world-renowned and considered the father of dermatopathology. John was a practicing dermatologist for over 40 years on the north shore of Boston. He was well known and highly respected due to his great ability to resolve difficult cases involving patients who previously had seen other dermatologists. John was utterly dedicated to his patients and to alleviating their suffering, especially those afflicted with psoriasis which was his special interest. His favorite activities were reading his dermatology journals and attending dermatology meetings. He was a devoted Catholic and a deacon in his former church. He also very much enjoyed reading about his faith particularly the lives of saints. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.