John G. Ness, 89 of La Crosse passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem. He was born on February 19, 1932 to Romeo and Delila (Ledegar) Ness. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam and the Korean War. He served over 20 years and retired as a Major. On August 25, 1962 John married Joyce Blaeser and she preceded him in death on June 24, 2016.

John was an avid hunter and skier. He enjoyed drawing and the outdoors, but most of all loved spending time with family and friends.

John is survived by three sons: David (Linda) Ness of Grovetown, GA, Richard Ness of Eastman, GA, and Glen (Anne) Ness of Denver, CO; three grandchildren: Christopher, Amanda (Christopher) Morris, and Mark Ness; and a great grandson, Colin Morris.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Pastor Taylor Haley will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

