ROLLA, MO—John George Meyer, of Rolla, MO, formerly of LaCrosse, WI, passed away in St. James, MO on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on October 4, 1928 to the late Lloyd Meyer and Martha (Ebert) Meyer.

John will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Val Meyer, of Salem, Missouri; two sons: John Meyer, Jr. and wife, Kathy of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Steve Meyer and wife, Sharon of Jefferson City, Missouri; and one daughter, Linda Harris and husband, Ron of Mesquite, Nevada.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

Donations in memory of John can be made to the Missouri Veterans Home, 620 N Jefferson, St. James, MO, 65559. All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.