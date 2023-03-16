LA CROSSE—John H. Monson of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023. John was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin, on June 8, 1925 to Melford and Edna (Larson) Monson. He was baptized and confirmed at the Pigeon Falls Evangelical Lutheran Church.

John graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in May of 1943, and soon after joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was honorably discharged in May of 1946 with the rank of Pharmacist Mate 2/C. John graduated from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota in 1950 with a BA in English and History and MS in Educational Administration from the UW Madison in 1960. He married Ruth Hjelmeland on August 20, 1949 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waukegan, Illinois.

John and Ruth’s marriage was blessed with three children; Kristine (Paul) Wilkie, Martha (George) Lowe, Thomas (Ann), and six grandchildren: Jordan (Kelly), Leah (Ross) Rikkers, Aaron and Abbey (Mycole) Jevne, Michelle (Michael) Klisanich, Laura (Tony) Vanden Heuval and Ahmed (Oruba) Khalili their adopted son from Ramallah, Palestine. John was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, 14 girls and 2 boys.

John’s first teaching and administrative positions were at West Salem High School, West Salem, Wisconsin. He also served as principal of both junior and senior highs in Platteville and Whitehall.

In 1966, John accepted an administrative position at the American Oil Companies School in Tripoli, Libya, North Africa where he and Ruth lived on the Mediterranean Sea. In 1975 he was appointed superintendent. These challenging positions offered his family a window into a world of unique cultural and travel experiences. John and Ruth delighted in the hospitable Libyan people who welcomed them into Berber tents, Tuareg villages and mosques calling the faithful to prayer. The contrasting Sahara, Old City and Roman ruins revealed worlds they had not known before.

In 1983 his international career continued as superintendent of Stavanger American School in Stavanger, Norway. Here Ruth had the opportunity to explore and compile her family history. Connecting with both John and Ruth’s relatives and establishing life long relationships was truly a gift. These ties continue today with the younger generation who also enjoy majestic mountains, fjords, and the midnight sun.

After 39 years in education, John treasured time with his family, church, mission trips, and community. He revisited Libya, Israel/Palestine, Norway and Holden Village in the Cascade Mountains, volunteered at Sugar Creek Bible Camp and Norskadalen, built homes in Nicaragua, and rebuilt Mississippi and Louisiana after Katrina’s devastation. He and Ruth supported Ygdrasil, an organization to preserve Scandinavian American heritage, organized the Prayer Vigil for Peace and Justice in the Middle East and served on the Middle East Subcommittee. John was also privileged to travel to Washington D.C. on the Freedom Honor Flight with his son Tom.

John encouraged students to pursue a higher education and create a better world by making connections around the globe. His endowments at Luther College and St. Olaf College provide scholarships for students to teach abroad, enrich lives through diverse cultural experiences and give opportunities to nurture the growth of peace and justice.

John was preceded in death by Ruth, his wife of 63 years; his parents; brother, Gordon; Ruth’s parents; sister, Odny and husband, Fred Reckling.

Survivors include his children, spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Amy Monson.

After the loss of his wife, John found love again at 90 with Carol Taebel. They traveled to Palestine, the Cascades and Door County, shared good times with family and friends, led Walking with God Bible Study, served communion to nursing home residents, and enjoyed an unexpected joyful time together. They had a blessing of their relationship at Holden Village. It was a gift that gave hope to others. John leaves a legacy of kindness, care and generosity that will be missed by those who loved him.

John’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at English Lutheran Church, La Crosse. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. John will be laid to rest next to his wife in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the John and Ruth Monson Scholarship Fund at St. Olaf College, the La Crosse Area Synod— John and Ruth Monson Middle East Educational Fund, or English Lutheran Church.

