BURLINGTON—John H. Nielsen (84) of Burlington, WI. Formerly of La Crosse and Tomah died Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI.

He was born October 11, 1937 in Tomah, WI, oldest son of the late Harvey and Mabel (Carley) Nielsen. John was united in marriage to Jean Graves in 1958. Jean preceded him in death in 2009. He served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was called to active duty in 1961.

John poured his heart and soul into his business, Arc Electric, in Tomah for over 25 years. He was a member of the Barnum Bay Yacht Club on Petenwell Lake for many years. John enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. John was a very generous man and loved to give gifts.

John is survived by his love, Trudy Smith. John and Trudy got to spend many great years traveling, entertaining, and enjoying each other. Also, two children: Michael Nielsen of Longmont, CO, and David (Janet) Nielsen of Janesville, WI, and two grandchildren: Kaitlyn Nielsen and Kanyon Nielsen both of Janesville, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jean and younger brother, Allen Nielsen.

A special thank you to the staff at Lakeland Health Care Center, St. Croix Hospice, and Debbie and Mike Kasun who’s love and friendship helped guide John through his journey.

Private family services were held. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the Nielsen Family.