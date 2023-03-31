A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. Monsignor Robert Hundt and Rev. Biju Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 and the Department of the Army Funeral Honors Detail will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family Sunday at the church from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again at the church Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.