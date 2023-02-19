John Heiden

NEW LISBON - John Heiden, 58, of rural New Lisbon, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, after his battle with cancer. John was born in Madison and was adopted at the age of ten. He married Lee Ann (Kamrath) in 1988, in Beaver Dam, WI, and they enjoyed 35 years together.

John was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, WI, and attended Zion Lutheran elementary school and Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, WI. He trained as a semi driver in Sun Prairie, WI. John was well known for his skill and dedication to his job when he worked as an over-the-road truck driver. Working six days a week, John still made time to spend with family and friends. John loved animals, especially his two fur babies, Taz and Boo Bear. He enjoyed fishing, being around people and being outdoors. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

All those who knew him, knew he was a kind, gentle soul. He saw the good in everyone. John was a friendly, outgoing person who aimed to please and make people feel welcome. Loving and forgiving by nature, John stole the hearts of everyone he met. Being a loyal and dedicated friend was something he took great pride in. John brought joy, fun and laughter with him everywhere he went.

John is survived by his loving wife, Lee Ann; his children: Nathaniel (Amber) Heiden and Francesca (Vince) Peetz; his grandchildren: Tristan and Vivian Heiden, Calvin Kamrath, Gage Garcia, and Kaydance Peetz; his parents, Darryl and Delores Heiden; his brother, Ben Heiden; and his birth siblings: Richard, Isaac, Wayne, David, Patrick, Barbara and Rebecca. He was preceded in death by three birth siblings: George, Patricia and April.

John's family would like to thank the doctors, PAs, and nurses on the oncology team at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center where he was treated with great kindness and care. They would also like to give special thanks to Pastor Richard Pamperin of First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse who visited John and shared God's Word with him.

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die." John 11: 25-26

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.