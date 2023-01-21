CHIPPEWA FALLS—John J. “Jake” Walter, II, 63, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

John was born January 12, 1960 in Eau Claire, the son of John and Charlotte (Hemp) Walter. He worked for Berry Plastics for 24 years.

John was an outdoors man, coached youth football and enjoyed all sports and camping.

John is survived by three sons: Jacob Walter of Chippewa Falls, Josh (fiance, Tanya Riggs) Walter and Alex Walter both of Cornell; one brother, Dan (Dearyle) of Swansea, IL; and one sister, Ancilla Walter of Chippewa Falls.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

