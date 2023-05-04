CHIPPEWA FALLS — John “Jack” Culbert, 87, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Jack was born September 26, 1935, the son of Florence (Hepfler) and John “Walt” Culbert.

He attended local schools, graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School. He later married Darlene Sarauer.

He worked at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled for 35 years, retiring in 1993. He enjoyed rides to different casinos and deer hunting.

Jack was a member of St. Charles Church.

Jack is survived by his wife, Darlene; two daughters: Roxanne Logan of Georgia and Shari Tanttila of Alaska; three grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; one sister, Jeannine (Donald) Yohnk; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane; a son-in-law, Patrick Logan; one sister, Audrey Faschingbauer; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Faschingbauer.

Per Jack’s request there will be no services.

Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.