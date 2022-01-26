MADISON—John “Jack” Dennis Horton, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in hospice care at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. He was surrounded by his family who had a chance to say goodbye and shower him with love and stories.

He was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on July 9, 1940, the second son of Charles and Sybilla Horton. Jack graduated in 1958 from La Crosse Logan High School. He continued his education and earned a B.S. in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and a M.S. in Educational Administration from Winona State College, Minnesota in 1968.

Jack and his wife of 52 years, Kathryn “Kathy” met at a faculty party while living in Madison and working at their first jobs in teaching. Jack is survived by his wife, Kathy and their three children: Shannon (Eric) of Decorah, IA; Erin (Robert) of Boaz, WI; and Ryan (Karin) of Madison. His grandchildren are Jack Sovern (Shannon), Lewis Horton and Emilia Horton (Ryan). He is survived by his brother, Chuck (Joan), and is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dave.

Jack’s 30-year career in the Madison Metropolitan School District began at Sherman Junior High School, followed by an administrative internship at Gompers Junior High School from 1967–1969. His first full-time administrative position was at Van Hise Middle School (Hamilton) beginning in 1969, followed by Orchard Ridge Middle School (Toki) and ultimately Jefferson Middle School until retirement in 1997. He was awarded Principal of the Year for MMSD in 1988. His passion was spending time out of his office with students and teachers and, later in his career, mentoring new administrators in the “Grow Our Own Principals” program.

During retirement, Jack became an even more passionate fan of the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. He traveled the world with Kathy, visiting Turkey, Ireland, Alaska, Morocco, China, Germany, India, and multiple national parks in the US. His volunteer work led him to Agrace Hospice where he forged friendships with many patients. He excelled at making meaningful connections with just about anyone he met, from a sub in his building or a cashier at Kwik Trip. He also mentored many students outside of the school day, including Bobby Kimble, whom he supported and loved until the end.

Jack was a dedicated and loving grandpa. He doted on his three grandchildren, but he showed up for the hard stuff as well, such as rising before the sun to take a fussy baby in his arms and traveling multiple times to Denmark to spend time with Ryan’s family. Their education was a priority to him, and taking them to Grandparent’s University for multiple years was a highlight for both him and the grandkids. Jack’s family was at the center of his life and gave him every reason to be a proud husband, father, and grandfather.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. with a service from 12:00 p.m. –12:30 p.m. at Cress Funeral in Middleton, WI. Reception to follow.

Memorials may be made to the Madison Public Schools Foundation, 2005 West Beltline Highway, Suite 203, Madison, WI 53713 or United Way of Dane County, 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704.

