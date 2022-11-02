John “Jack” E. Stilwell, 92, of rural Genoa (Romance), Wisconsin passed away on October 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 16, 1930 in rural De Soto, WI to Irvin and Emma (Twite) Stilwell. Jack served in the military, both Army and Air Force, from 1948 to 1953. He was a paratrooper with the 187th regimental combat team during the Korean Conflict. He married Janet Worman on November 12, 1954. They have lived in the Romance area their entire married life. Jack retired from Plumbersteamfitters La Crosse Local 31 (Now Local 434) in 1995. After retirement, he worked at the Genoa Township Recycling on Saturday mornings. Getting to see old friends, neighbors, and new residents of our area was something he enjoyed very much. Again, retiring from this position in 2010. He and his wife have been faithful members of WELS for many years. They attended Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Jack is survived by seven children: Joan Stilwell of Viroqua, John (Pat) Stilwell of De Soto, Jill (Gregg) Thompson of La Crosse, Jeanette (Rick) Grimsled of De Soto, Judy (Randy) Berra of Genoa, Joseph (Erika) Stilwell of Long Grove, IA, and Jadd (Evelyn) Stilwell of De Soto. Jack was also the grandfather of 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Diane Worman of De Soto, and Patsy Oliver of Holmen. Along with one sister-in-law, Imogene Stilwell of Viroqua; and numerous in-laws; nieces; nephews; and many loving friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Janet Stilwell; five brothers: Irvin “Bunny”, Gordon “Dick”, Gerald “Dude”, Layne, and Ted; six sisters: Mary Tryggestad, Molly, Margie Parsons, Del Rae Wolfe, Lily Dach, and Ellen Sawyer.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church on 2720 S. 26th Street, La Crosse WI. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. A reception will follow the service at the church with burial taking place at the Stoddard Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Grace Scholarship Fund, Gundersen Health System Hospice or donor’s choice. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.