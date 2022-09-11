ONALASKA — John "Jack" Martin Langen of Onalaska, Wis., passed away at the age of 89 on September 7, 2022.

He was born to Martin E. and Helen (Williams) Langen in La Crosse, Wis. He married Chung Suk "Sona" Lee on April 9, 1956 in Seoul, South Korea.

Survived by his wife of 66 years, and their three children: Judy (Tim) Cashman, Dr. Richard (Barbara) Langen and Lisa (Sven) Bean; seven grandchildren: Rudyard and Colin Cashman, Angela (Todd) Hartman, Laura Langen, Greg (Sophie) Langen, Zach and Leah Bean; three great-grandchildren: River, Weston, and Indy Hartman. Also survived by brother, James (La Rita) Langen; sisters: Jeannine Schurrer and Sr. Mary Kathleen; sister-in-law, Pat Langen; and brother-in-law, Richard Braatz; as well as other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and his brothers: William C. Langen and Martin J. Langen; sister, Louise Braatz; and brother-in-law, Robert J. Schurrer.

A private Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, Wis. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. Any correspondence can be mailed to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family.