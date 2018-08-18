ONALASKA — Jack Gleason, 84, of Onalaska passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, surrounded by family and his beloved pets.
He was born in La Crosse, July 4, 1934, to J. Francis and Cecelia (Tikal) Gleason. On June 25, 1955, he married Dorothy Zeimentz and she preceded him in death Dec. 7, 1982.
Jack is survived by his children, Linda (Linda Jo), John (Paulette), Steve (Becca), Barb and Jane; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tom), Sarah (Nathan), Andrew, Philip, Erika (Ben) and Amanda (Marquis); great-grandchildren, Jackson and Alaina; bonus daughters, Sue and Mary; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Keith; twin sister, Jeanne; and brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Colleen.
Jack was a loving son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Mary and Bright Star Care for helping him remain home and Dr. Behn for the amazing care.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road. A celebration of life will follow at Tom Sawyer’s Bar & Grill, 136 Clinton Street.
Memorials may be directed to Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue, PO Box 63, Sherman, IL 62684, or the donor’s choice. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.