CALEDONIA, MN—John “JD” Frederick Dahlberg passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, 2021 at the age of 69. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Caledonia, MN. Visitation will be held at the church from 4-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be held at a later date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com