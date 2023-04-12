VIROQUA—John Jerome Mikels, age 85, of Viroqua and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born November 9, 1937, to the late Fred and Emily (Schroder) Mikels in Downers Grove, Illinois. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Army in 1955, where he served overseas in the Korean War as a parachutist and sharpshooter. After his honorable discharge in 1958, he returned to Illinois.

John was very intelligent, speaking four or five languages and always up for discussions about any topic. He was a great storyteller and one of his proudest was when he tried out for the Yankees. John loved to spend time outdoors whether it was hunting or enjoying a great game of golf. When he would go down to Tennessee, John really enjoyed hunting, but his favorite part was the dogs that would accompany them. When John moved to Wisconsin, he really enjoyed spending time at the Eagles Club, Viroqua VFW, and the Viroqua Hills Golf Course where he would just hang out with “the guys” and his daughter, Mary. John and Mary had such a close relationship, she would always make the trip over to hang out and have a beer.

John is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his children: Mary Clara of Stoddard, Kellie (Bob) Makowski of Lake in the Hills, IL, Fred Mikels of Crystal Lake, IL, and Sam Jones of Stoddard; his grandchildren: Phillip Makowski, Natalie and April Mikels, and Alexis and Luna Jones; his special friends, Windy and Alda May Buxton and John AKA Seafood and Judy Neuerburg; and many nieces, nephews, good friends, and his Eagles Family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and former wife, Barbra Jean Loya.

John’s family would like to send a huge thank you to the Viroqua Eagles Club, Viroqua VFW, Westby Rod & Gun, and the Viroqua Hills Golf Course for “adopting” him into their family. He really enjoyed the laughs they had and the time they spent together.

Per John’s wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.