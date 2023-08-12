John Joseph (Redbuck) Feltes

CENTERVILLIE - John Joseph (Redbuck) Feltes, 70, passed away on August 5, 2023, at home surrounded by family, under the care of Mayo Hospice. He fought courageously against multiple myeloma for seven years, enduring any treatment available for the chance to spend more time with his wife, kids and their partners, and grandkids. After seven years of battling relentlessly and exhausting all treatment options, he accepted his fate graciously, with God in his heart, wrapped in the love of his family, and passed within days of transitioning to hospice care.

John was born on September 30, 1952 to Alice Elaine (nee Rademacher) and Roman William Feltes in Arcadia, WI. He was the second of eight children in eleven years. John spent much of his youth fishing, hunting and trapping. When his Mum couldn't find him, she knew to check the swamps or river to see what sort of trouble he was getting into. He was the child that kept his parents on their toes. John was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Order of the Arrow, and played trumpet in the band. He was an Arcadia High School graduate, class of 1970. At the end, he had friends he had made in childhood.

John enlisted in the United States Army on his 18th birthday. He served his nation proudly for six years, three of those active. He was stationed in Fort Knox KY; Fort Leonard Wood, MO; Fort Benning, GA for Airborne training as an Army paratrooper; Fort Belvoir, VA; Germany; Fort Lewis, Seattle, WA; and Fort Carson, CO with E Company 4th Engineer Bn. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in July, 1976. He has been a member of Tickfer-Erickson, Post 17, American Legion for 41 years.

John worked for Michels Corporation for 42 years laying cable lines and gas lines as an equipment operator. He worked across the country in nearly every state, often away from home for weeks and months at a time, in order to provide for his family. He always stayed connected to his wife and children via telephone, and they knew he was a phone call away. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 49 and the IBEW Electrical Union.

John met the love of his life, Mary Beth Anderson, when he was 22 years old and she was just 15. They spent the next 48 years together. They married on May 5, 1984, and shared a love that was strong and everlasting. They had their 39th wedding anniversary this year.

To this union, they welcomed two daughters, Jennifer Lee (1984) and Sarah Jean (1988). His daughters were his pride and joy as he watched them grow into successful young women and mothers. John always said he was honored to be surrounded by three nurses (wife and daughters). He respected their knowledge and skills. Through his daughters, he gained the two sons he always wanted, Oscar and Nathan. He loved talking and visiting with them and watching them love his daughters and grandchildren.

John's treasures in his life were his three grandchildren, Luca Jorel Rangel (12), Naevia Gabriella Rebolledo (10) and Ophelia Madelyn Rangel (9). Grandpa was his favorite role. He was always shopping for the grandkids and attended every sporting and school event he could. He was their number one fan.

Redbuck was a no-nonsense kind of guy that lived by the philosophy that you should treat others as you expect to be treated. He would drop everything to help those he called family or friends. He could talk to anyone he met. He loved to keep everyone guessing. He was stubborn and hard-headed. The day before he died, he tried to set a goal with hospice. He wanted to drive again. He was a man of honor, earning the respect of anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He is a man that will forever be remembered. Now he can drive his old Chevy, maybe even his Flintstone car, wherever he pleases, blare his Pioneer speakers during Broiler Days, and go fishing whenever he wants.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Feltes of Trempealeau, WI; daughter, Jennifer Rangel (Oscar Rangel-Mendez) and their children Luca and Ophelia of Fountain City, WI; and daughter, Sarah Feltes (Nathan Johnson) and her daughter Naevia Rebolledo of Trempealeau, WI. He is also survived by his canine companion, Libby.

John is further survived by his siblings, William Feltes (Cheryl Melde), La Crosse, WI; Mary Kay Feltes, Owatonna, MN; Dr. James (Angela) Feltes, Viroqua, WI; Nancy Walleser, Harpers Ferry, IA; Jeanne Feltes, Berlin, MD; Jane (William) Dean, Lodi, WI; and Mike (Pam) Feltes, Port Washington, WI; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Betty Peterson) Anderson, Black River Falls, WI; sisters-in-law, Janice (Roger) Johnson, Colfax, WI and Joyce (Bernard) Mahutga, Independence, WI; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman & Elaine Feltes; father-in-law, Norman Anderson; mother-in-law, Jennet Anderson (nee Nordby); sister-in-law, Delores Potter; brother-in-law, Joseph Walleser.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System: Dr. Warsame and the Hematology/Oncology team; the Cancer Center team of La Crosse; Dr. Behn, Dr. Beahm, Shelly Frischmann, APNP and the Family Medicine team; Dr. Korducki, Sarah Gossett, APNP and the Endocrinology team; Dr. Deetz and the Pulmonary team; the Allergy team; the Holmen & La Crosse Pharmacy team; the Palliative team; and the Hospice team. The family would also like to thank all of John's extended family and friends for years of love, support, prayers, thoughts and encouragement.

Service and burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery on Schubert Road in Centerville, WI. The family then invites you to join them from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Centerville Curling Club for a celebration of Redbuck's life. Redbuck was a jeans and t-shirt man. In his memory, please dress in casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, monetary memorials can be made to the family. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.