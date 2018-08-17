WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. -- John Kimmet, 65, of Wisconsin Rapids died at his home due to complications of the flu. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids. A wake will precede the funeral, beginning at 9:30 a.m. John married Janice Becker in 1973, and was father to Nicholas (Rosario), Benjamin (Rebecca), Thomas (Kimberly), Clara (John) Kimani, and Paul. In addition to his children and the mother of his children, John is survived by 14 grandchildren, three sisters, Loretta (Andy) Mobley, Dorothy (John) Giallombardo, Rose Jenkins; and three brothers, Jim (Peggy), George (Judy), and Bernard (Dawn); aunts, Sister Loretta Penchi and Mary Kinn; longtime friend, Terese Kay; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.