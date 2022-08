MINDORO — John L Koskovich, 31, of Mindoro, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.