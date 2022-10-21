John L. Vaudreuil

EAU CLAIRE—John Ludger Vaudreuil,98 of Eau Claire lovingly referred to by family and friends as “Jack”, was born May 26, 1924, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Laura (Huebsch) and Wilfred Ludger Vaudreuil died peacefully at home on October 19, 2022 in the presence of family and loving wife Vivian.

Jack grew up in Chippewa Falls, WI and graduated from McDonnell Catholic High School in 1942. After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy, served aboard a PB4Y-2 plane and played in the Navy Band. He received an Honorable Discharge in May 1946.

Jack graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1949. Upon graduation, Jack took over operations at the Huebsch Laundry Service continuing the legacy of the family run business.

He married Vivian Curtin in 1955 and their married life was a true and loving partnership. They went on to have great adventures with their eight children. Jack passed down his love to his growing family for the outdoors and there were numerous trips and vacations that often-included skiing, hunting, boating, golfing, fishing, and camping. It would be difficult to say how many children and grandchildren he taught to ski the slopes and hook a fish.

Lake Owen, in northern Wisconsin, and Fort Myers, in Florida, were two of Jack’s favorite places to adventure. However, no matter wherever he was, Jack remained active in the Catholic church and made sure he regularly attended Mass. Whether it was serving in volunteer projects or singing in the choir at Immaculate Conception in Eau Claire, he served the good Lord with the gifts that he was given. Jack had a lovely and rich tenor voice, which he contributed to both the Church and the University of Wisconsin-Madison choirs. Music continued to be a passion of Jack’s in his later years. He enjoyed all musical performances, especially symphony and opera. Jack loved to laugh and truly enjoyed comedy.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Laura, and Wilfred Vaudreuil, as well as his friend and brother, Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Vivian; Jack also leaves us with quite the family legacy which includes eight children: Jim (Chris), John (Jane), Joe (Becky), Tom (Mary), Bill, Mike (Heather), Kati, and Laura Pedigo (John); 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and niece, Danielle Hoffer (Steve).

Jack leaves behind a legacy of religious values, selflessness, and love. He will be dearly missed, yet more importantly he will be fondly remembered. Jack was a kind and thoughtful man.

We, as a family on behalf of Jack, send our thanks to “Appeal to the Heaven” workers: Chris, Muriel, Mikayla. We also thank nurse Lisa, Father Francis, and all the Mayo hospice workers who have cared for Jack.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation at the funeral home will conclude with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church at 11:00 a.m. There will be no visitation time on Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Committal with military honors will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Immaculate Conception Parish, St. Francis Food Pantry, or charity of your choice.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.