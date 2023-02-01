On Dec. 29, 2022, John Look passed away in his wife, Kathy’s, arms. He was born to John and Toni Look in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on Aug. 14, 1948. He was the second of their six children.

John went to Marquette University in 1966 and met his future wife, Kathy Cleary, during the first week of school. They married on Dec. 30, 1970, during his first year of dental school.

After graduation, John joined the U.S. Air Force and completed a dental residency in California. He served as the mobile team dentist for two years in Syracuse, New York, which allowed him to travel to bases throughout New York state and Greenland.

In 1977, John and Kathy returned to Wisconsin to be closer to their families. John began practicing dentistry in Chippewa Falls and continued in private practice for 35 years. He served on the state’s Dentistry Examining Board and provided care to the jail’s prisoners. Always an adventurer, John volunteered to practice dentistry on a U.S. Navy ship in El Salvador in June 2009 and repeatedly traveled to Oliveros, Guatemala, with his daughter, Katie, as part of a medical mission.

John sold his practice in 2012, but he was not quite ready for full-time retirement. He spent the next five years teaching dental hygiene students at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

John loved his family and his dogs, and they loved him back. He enjoyed nature and was often seen in his red truck going “up north” to spend time on his 40 acres. It was his happy place, and he spent much of his free time teaching his children: Katie (Eric Robson), John (Heather) and Alex (Analiese) how to build tree stands, make trails, drive a UTV and shoot and hunt safely and responsibly. John taught hunter’s safety for 13 years, and while he was not a prolific hunter, he was very funny and a great teacher. When he wasn’t up north, he could be found driving a zamboni or the Odyssey of the Mind truck. John loved being involved in his kids’ lives.

John’s grandchildren called him Papa, and they thought he was the funniest guy in any room. His grandson, Sean, shared many years up north with the guy he affectionately called “Old Man.” With his granddaughters: Molly, Lizzie and Abbey, he shared his love of grocery shopping. It was their job to curtail Papa’s impulse purchases. He FaceTimed daily with his youngest granddaughter, Eleanor, and “Papa” was one of her first words.

John had been sick for over two years, but in the last few months he had returned to cooking, watching football and making everybody laugh. He had had heart problems for years, and after a wonderful Christmas with his whole family, his body gave out the day before his 52nd wedding anniversary. His spirit lives on in all the people who loved him.

John didn’t want a funeral service, but in the spring his family will take his ashes to his favorite places — his land up north and to Lake De Neveu, where he grew up.

In lieu of flowers, John requested that donations be sent to the Feed My People Food Bank, the Guatemala Medical Resources Partnership or the Wounded Warrior Project.