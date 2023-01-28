John “Louie” Wieland died peacefully on January 13, 2023, after a long struggle with Dementia. He was born in Ironwood, MI, grew up in Milwaukee, WI, where he raised his family, migrated to La Crosse, WI, God’s country, and later retired in The Villages, FL, in 2012.

John had a great sense of humor. During his Sunday video chats with his children, they would ask, “How ya’ feeling, Dad?” his reply, “With my hands.” He was a machinist by trade. While working at the Milwaukee Journal, he restored an old Miehle “Pony” printing press to its’ original glory for the Centennial. One could say, “Machines made John’s engine roar.” He also loved tinkering around on cars while his country music blared in the background. Cars were his first love.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Michael. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years and six children: Traci Weber, David, Lori (Steven) Helke, Kathy Wilhelm, Joe (Michele), and Patrick (Corynn). John will also be missed by his brother, Michael (Jeannine) and brother-in-law, Patrick (Marsha) Flannery. John left behind 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who he adored.

We will all miss his beautiful smile and his easy-going personality. Rest in Peace, my love.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 22, 2023 in La Crosse.