HOKAH, Minn. — John M. Horihan, 83, of Hokah died peacefully at home on the family farm Wednesday, July 25, 2018, surrounded by his family.
He was born in rural Hokah Township, June 4, 1935, to Martin and Mathilda (Feldmeier) Horihan. He married Mary Humfeld July 14, 1962. John worked for years hauling milk and making cheese at Potter’s cheese factory in Hokah, all while working the family farm.
John is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Dan, Bill (Julie), Carolyn, Nick (Holly), all from Hokah; Sharon of Spring Grove, Minn., Colleen (Steve Krage) of Houston, Minn.; and son-in-law, Barry (Cindy) Zenke of Nodine, Minn.; 14 grandchildren and their spouses; three great-grandchildren and one due in November. He is further survived by three sisters; and five brothers. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen; grandson, Tyler; one sister; and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 30, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in John’s memory. An online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.