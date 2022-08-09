ONALASKA—John M. Maas, 74, of Onalaska, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1948 in Winona, MN to Edmund and Esther (Mersch) Maas. John married Mary Schroeder in Onalaska on April 1, 2000 after a 20 year romance. John and Mary acquired a passion for boating on the Mississippi River, and were members of the Pettibone Boat Club. John is a former member of the Onalaska American Legion and the La Crosse Moose Lodge. John had a passion for being a handyman and mechanic a talent that many of his friends will miss. He used that talent in his years working for Stansfield Vending and later retiring from Gateway Foods.
John is survived by his wife, Mary of Onalaska; two sons: Jared (Kristen) Maas of Barefoot Bay, FL and Adam (Olessia) Maas of McKinney, TX and their children: Alexandra and Michael; two sisters: ESS (Ed) Aldinger and Kathy (Freddy) Frickson, both of Winona, MN; a sister-in-law, Lore Maas of Winona, MN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rita (John) Gordon; a brother, Edmund (Delores) Maas and a brother, Bernard Maas.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.Fossumfuneralhome.com.