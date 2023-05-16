John Marshall Norseng, 73, suffered cardiac arrest on April 28, 2023, after living a long good life.

He was the son of Judge Marshall and Mary (Chisholm) Norseng (both deceased), twin of Jame Norseng (deceased), and brother of Susan (Mark) Lasoff, Charles (Christina) Norseng and Mary Kay Norseng (Tom Williams).

Suggested donations to Wisconsin Special Olympics or Wilderness Inquiry, Minnesota, in which he enjoyed participating.

A remembrance gathering of John’s coworkers, caregivers and family will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the newly-opened Chippewa History Center, at the entrance to Irvine Park on Bridgewater Avenue.

Horan Funeral Home (715-723-4404) in Chippewa Falls is in charge of local arrangements.