John was born June 20, 1956, in Caledonia, MN, the son of Marvin and Alice (Scanlan) Loken. John grew up and worked on the family farm. He attended Houston High School, graduating in 1974. He studied accounting and business at Rochester Community College. John held many jobs throughout his life, but his favorite job was being a husband, father, and Papa John. He also had many wonderful sales jobs throughout the years, including Clements Chevrolet. In 1998, along with his wife and young family, he built and ran Loken’s Auto Sales and Service in Houston. In 2005 they opened Loken’s Sawmill Inn and Suites in Houston, and then in 2014 opened Rushford Inn, in Rushford, MN. John was an avid motorcyclist, spending many years taking annual trips to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with his parents, children, and a good group of close friends. He was a turkey and deer hunter, and enjoyed fishing. John was also a life-long farmer. John loved spending time with his family, cheering them on from the sidelines of all their sporting events, and was blessed to experience all his children and grandchildren’s milestones.