LA CROSSE—John Matthew Beranek, 59, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.

John was born July 7, 1962, in La Crosse to Joseph and Marion (Fehling) Beranek. John was the youngest of four boys and grew up on French Island along the waterfront of Lake Onalaska. He enjoyed many hours riding his bike around French Island and meeting many wonderful people as well as boating and swimming with family. John graduated from Logan High School in 1982 and served as the equipment manager of the boys’ basketball team.

Over the years John was employed by ORC Industries, Waste Management, where he was recognized as employee of the year, and most recently with Aptiv.

John’s favorite pastimes included reading about trains, attending Rail Fest, listening to the police scanner, and watching sports, especially his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.

John was preceded in death by his parents; an aunt, Rita Beranek; and uncles: Jim Beranek and Harold Paulsen. He is survived by his three brothers: Joseph (Mary) Beranek of La Crosse, William (Marjean) Beranek of New Prague, MN, and Michael (Sandy) Beranek of Onalaska; nieces and nephews: Evan (Kayla) Beranek, Tony, Brittany, Kyle, Joshua and Michelle Beranek; great-nephews: Barrett, Beckham and Briggs Beranek; an aunt, Marianne Paulsen; an uncle, Tom Beranek and many cousins.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Lakeview Health Center, Mayo Clinic Health System and Inclusa, with special thanks to Deb, Johnette, Pam and Michelene.

Funeral services will be held at 10:45 AM Saturday, January 22,2022 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse with Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Burial will follow in the French Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Aptiv, 3000 South Avenue, La Crosse, WI 54601.