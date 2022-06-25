John Michael Borzyskowski

GLENVIEW, IL—John Michael (Borz) Borzyskowski, 80, of Glenview, IL, passed away on June 7, 2022.

John was born in Winona, MN on October 28, 1941, to John F. and Florence (DePol) Borzyskowski. He graduated from his beloved Cotter High School and continued on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

John served in the U. S. Army from 1963 to 1965 in Fort Carson, Colorado. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

John was married to Mercedes Torres on March 21, 1979, in London, England; they were married 43 years.

John worked as a National Bank Examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) U. S. Treasury Department for 30 years. After his retirement he embarked in a new career as consultant to bank regulators in post-Communist Eastern Europe. He and his wife spent time in Hungary, Montenegro, Azerbaijan and Kosovo, among other places. His favorite city was Budapest, even learning to speak basic Hungarian.

John enjoyed traveling both to domestic and international destinations. He was also an avid lover of big band music and sports fan.

John is survived by his wife, Mercedes; his niece, Angela (Kevin) Meyer; other nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews; as well as other family and friends.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Florence; and his sister, Barbara High (nee Borzyskowski).

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1175 Grove Street, Glenview, IL at 10:00 a.m. Celebrations of Life services are planned for the fall in Glenview and Winona. Details will be provided at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.