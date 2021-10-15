 Skip to main content
John Michael Kennedy

John Michael Kennedy, 69, of La Crosse, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N Salem Road, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

