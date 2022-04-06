LACROSSE—John Michael Oliver, 74, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly while recovering from surgery on February 10, 2022.

John was raised in Topeka Kansas. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1965 and attended Washburn College in Topeka, graduating with a Bachelors degree in Psychology.

He worked at Menninger’s Hospital in Topeka and later at Topeka State Psychiatric Hospital as a Recreation Therapist.

After moving to Wisconsin in 1985, he earned a Master’s Degree in Community Health Education at UW La Crosse, and worked for many years at Family and Children’s Center. John enjoyed connecting with his clients and exuded patience and a keen sense of humor. He enjoyed taking his clients fishing and helping them experience the outdoors.

John loved the game of golf and he played it as often as he could. He also loved tennis and fishing. John was an avid cook and loved preparing meals for his friends. He was a wonderful chef.

He is proceeded in death by his parents James and Elizabeth (Betty) Oliver and his brother James Oliver. He is survived by his cousins Linda (Brad) Argue, and Eric Brown, both of Tucson. John had many good friends, and was especially close to Gail Dix from La Crosse, and Russell Chescheir from Texas.

He will be remembered for his incredibly dry sense of humor, his magic in the kitchen and his ability to make anything grow in his gardens. He had a wonderful way of spinning a yarn and warming the heart. John was a good, loyal, kind and thoughtful friend and will be greatly missed.

There will be a private Celebration of Life in April.