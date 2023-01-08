ONALASKA — John N. Hagen, 84, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family. John was born June 5, 1938, in Hendrum, Minnesota, the son of Henry Hagen and Nora (Sorenson) Hagen. He is survived by his wife, La Rae Hagen; his two daughters: Fanci (Russ) Reynen and Titia Julian; his brother, Alan (Nancy) Hagen; his sister, Dr. Sharon Hagen; and his nine grandchildren.

Mr. Hagen taught physical science and physics at Onalaska High School from 1968-1998 and coached wrestling for a few years. He was notorious for keeping his lab and classroom lively and engaging. Hagen was the regional expert for building custom airboats. Hagen was an inspiration for all to get a higher education. The first person in his family to graduate college, he became an inspiration for all to achieve higher education. He received his Bachelor's of Science at Moorhead State, while playing college football.

Hagen was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, biking, feeding the birds and airboating. When not enjoying the outdoors, you could find him tinkering in his shop or building something in his pole barn. In the summer he also maintained an in-ground pool in his backyard for 50 years. Hagen loved sharing his wealth of knowledge and ability to fix anything with friends and family, especially his grandkids.

In his final years, he received exceptional care from Quality Comfort Care LLC, who loved him like family. Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and his primary caretakers, Marcia Iverson and Ashlee Berberich.

We will hold a celebration of life in the spring, date and time TBD.