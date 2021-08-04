 Skip to main content
John N. “Jack” McKee, 89, of La Crosse, WI., died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 30, 2021.

A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, La Crosse. Rev. Brian Konopa will officiate. Burial will take place in Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. To read Jack’s entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

