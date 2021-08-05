John N. Severson, age 69, of Viola, WI, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, WI. John was born in Viroqua, WI, to Nordahl and Dena (Chellevold) Severson on March 21, 1952. He attended North Crawford High School and received a degree in accounting from UW-LaCrosse. John married Jane Burkum on August 2, 1975 at the Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church. He owned a feed mill in Viola for a number of years and was then hired as administrator for the Village of Viola. In 2005, John became to clerk/treasurer for the City of Viroqua and eventually became the City Administrator, a position he held until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed working on the farm, spending time at his cabin, hunting, riding his motorcycle and ATV, and music, especially Classic Rock.

John is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Jennifer; son, Jared (Amber); brother, Bob (Sally); brother-in law, Wayne (Mary) Burkum; sister-in-law, Jeanette Burkum; nephews: Gerry Jon Severson, Daniel Severson, Kevin Tarbox, and Jason, Derek, Jesse and Brett Burkum; and nieces: Karn Carroll and Kari Tarbox.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Gary; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milfred and Borghild Burkum; his sister-in-law, Judy Tarbox and his brothers-in-law: Arvid Burkum and Dick Tarbox.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church with Rev. Karn Severson Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua, and on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The family requests that those attending the visitation or funeral to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.Online Condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com